UNITAMS Statement on Violence in Darfur Region

UNITAMS welcomes initial efforts reportedly taken by local authorities to respond to the situation, and calls on regional and national authorities to immediately step-up efforts to de-escalate tensions, investigate the recent incidents, and prevent further violence.

The persistent insecurity in Darfur underscores the need for the Government and armed groups that have signed up to the Juba Peace Agreement to prioritize the protection of civilians in Darfur, and in this regard, swiftly implement the provisions of the Agreement, particularly the standing up of the Joint Security Keeping Forces and the provision of the National Plan for Protection of Civilians.