Top 10 hidden tourist sites in Ghana you probably didn't know existed

Ghana, a nation celebrated for its vibrant culture, rich history, and stunning natural beauty, offers a wealth of hidden gems beyond its well-trodden tourist paths.

While popular destinations like Kakum National Park and Mole National Park draw many, countless "under-the-radar" sights and cultural experiences provide a deeper, more authentic immersion into Ghanaian life.

For the discerning cultural traveller seeking genuine connection, unusual destinations, and community-based experiences, this list of concealed treasures is truly invaluable.

The allure of Ghana extends far beyond its well-known attractions. The true essence of the country resonates within its local communities, artistic traditions, and pristine natural landscapes.

Here's where to go and what to do if you're eager to forge a genuine connection with Ghana's cultural heart.

1.Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary (Volta Region)

Nestled deep within Ghana’s Volta Region, the Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary is a peaceful, yet dynamic eco-preserve teeming with hundreds of sacred Mona monkeys that swing untrammeled through its trees and are left unmolested by a local population that believes the animals are creatures of God. This small sanctuary — smaller even than one of Ghana’s big parks — combines a mission to save the country’s animals with a profound cultural connection. The villagers revere the monkeys as divine, and they protect the creatures vigilantly. What makes it unique: Feed monkeys, explore tranquil forest trails, and engage in cultural storytelling with locals. When to go: Late morning or early evening, when the monkeys are most active.

2.Krobo Bead Market (Eastern Region)

If you also share a love for handcrafted jewelry and local markets, the Krobo Bead Market in Koforidua might just be one of those hidden gems you’d want to explore. Beads are held in high esteem in Ghana, and Krobo beads are particularly significant to the culture. Here, we have artists creating exquisite beads using centuries-old techniques that were introduced to them by their ancestors using recycled glass. What makes it special: Watch bead-making demonstrations, learn cultural meanings of bead colors , and shop for unique pieces you won’t find in tourist shops.

3.Boti Falls and Umbrella Rock (Eastern Region)

Situated in the Eastern Region close to Koforidua, Boti Falls is a quiet twin waterfall that’s underrated by foreign visitors. An easy stroll and you’ll be flabbergasted by the amazing Umbrella Rock, a bizarrely balanced and gravity-defying rock transformed into an observation deck. Why is it a gem: It is less crowded than other nature attractions and is great for a day trip to enjoy hiking, swimming, and/or nature photography.

4.Nzulezu – The Stilt Village (Western Region)

On the shores of Lake Tadane, everything floats above the ground on stilts in this isolated village in the Western Region. Its inaccessibility only serves to add to the adventure, requiring a canoe ride through a mangrove swamp to reach Nzulezo. Cultural touchpoint: Discover the village’s history and hear how residents have adjusted to a unique way of life.

5.Oboadaka Falls

Nestled in the lush green valleys of the Akuapim Mountains, just a 15-minute drive from Aburi, lies Oboadaka Falls, a hidden gem waiting to be explored. This serene waterfall is more than just a natural wonder; it’s a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life

6.Asenema Falls

Asenema Waterfalls is a natural wonder just a short drive from Accra. Located near the town of Akuapem Mampong, this serene waterfall offers a peaceful escape from the city’s hustle. Historically, the waterfall has been a cherished retreat for locals seeking relaxation and a connection to nature. Surrounded by dense forests and echoing with the soothing sounds of cascading water, Asenema remains one of Ghana’s most untouched and peaceful spots—a perfect blend of natural beauty and quiet history waiting to be explored.

8.Kunsu Falls and Caves

Kunsu Falls and Caves, located in Kintampo, Ghana, is a natural attraction featuring a majestic waterfall and caves with fascinating formations . The site offers opportunities for hiking, exploring the caves, and enjoying the natural beauty. It's also a place of historical significance, with the Kunsu Slave Cave connected to the transatlantic slave trade.

9.Manso Falls

Manso Falls, also known as Bono Manso Waterfalls, is a scenic waterfall located in the Bono East Region of Ghana, specifically in the town of Manso, which is about 20 minutes from Techiman . It's a popular destination for nature lovers and those seeking a serene escape. The falls are easily accessible and require no hiking.

10.Ankasa Conservation Area (Western Region)

Ghana's most biodiverse area, the Ankasa Conservation Area, is an ancient rainforest. It stands as the only preserved, nearly unspoiled wet evergreen region in the country. The area boasts over 800 plant species, including indigenous ones like the recently discovered Psychotria. The forest sustains healthy populations of large animals such as Leopards, Yellow-backed Duikers, Bongos, and Forest Elephants. Additionally, over 200 bird species inhabit the region, and numerous reptiles, including the Broad-fronted Crocodile, thrive in its extensive network of smaller streams and three main rivers.