United Nations welcomes the JMC's signing of action plan for the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces

Commending the continuous efforts of the (5+5) JMC, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Ján Kubiŝ welcomed the signing of the Action Plan, describing it as “another breakthrough achievement by the 5+5 JMC.” He said, “I am honoured to witness this historic moment at this critical juncture in Libya’s path towards peace and democracy. Today’s agreement responds to the overwhelming demand of the Libyan people and creates a positive momentum that should be built upon to move forward towards a stable and democratic stage, including through the holding of free, credible, and transparent national elections on 24 December, with results accepted by all.”