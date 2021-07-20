V&A Waterfront Endorses African Energy Week 2021, Contributes to Tourism Recovery

Situated in the oldest working harbor in South Africa, and with the magnificent Table Mountain as its backdrop, the Waterfront comprises more than 80 eateries, 12 hotels, 500 retail stores, five museums and 22 heritage sites. With direct linkages to Cape Town city center and a variety of attractions attracting an impressive amount of both regional and international tourists each year, the Waterfront’s integration of social, cultural, sports and entertainment in one location perfectly portrays the wonders that South Africa has to offer.

Notable attractions at the Waterfront include the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art, the largest museum of contemporary African art in the world located in the historical grain silo; Chavonnes Battery Museum and Battery Park, located on the site of a historic 18 th century Cape Town fort; and the Robben Island Jetty 1 museum, housing information about the history of Robben Island. Considered the heart of Cape Town’s history, the Waterfront is a premier destination for all history and cultural enthusiasts.

What’s more, the Waterfront boasts one of the busiest events industries in Cape Town with multiple conference and venue locations attracting tourists from the business, sports, entertainment, and educational sectors worldwide. The Waterfront not only provides a “beautiful setting, but its historic architecture and world-class facilities make it an ideal conferencing destination.”

With AEW 2021’s focus on interactive networking, and the move towards alternative event structures, the Waterfront comprises the ideal location for Africa’s premier energy event. By utilizing multiple venues across the Waterfront, AEW 2021 not only provides attendees with a revolutionary event format but enables participants to visit some of Cape Town’s top tourist attractions. Additionally, the multi-platform approach of AEW 2021, enabled by the Waterfront’s diverse venue options, complies with COVID-19 social distancing and gathering restrictions, ensuring that the event accommodates a large audience while enforcing government regulations. Accordingly, both AEW 2021 and the Waterfront are emphasizing that Africa-focused events can and should be held in Africa in 2021.

“The return of major events such as African Energy Week 2021, bringing with them international visitors back to the Mother City, will be key to revitalizing our marketing efforts as the world reopens for business as we learn to live with the Covid-19 pandemic. We look forward to welcoming the delegates of African Energy Week and reintroducing them to the heritage, diversity and vibrant spirit of our neighborhood,” stated David Green, CEO, the V&A Waterfront.

“By utilizing the Waterfront as the location for AEW 2021, the AEC emphasizes the role of energy events in initiating community developments and impacts, as well as demonstrates that decisions regarding Africa’s energy sector should be made in Africa. AEW 2021 does not only seek to expand the African energy sector but aims to contribute to tourism and event industry growth. Endorsement by the Waterfront only furthers this agenda, enabling increased socio-economic benefits in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Katie Briant, Operations and Event Director for AEW 2021.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

For more information about Africa’s premier energy event, please visit www.AEW2021.com or www.EnergyChamber.org and/or reach out directly to Amina Williams at amina.williams@energychamber.org

For registration related enquiries, please contact registration@aew2021.com For sales-related enquiries, please contact sales@aew2021.com For media-related enquiries, please contact media@aew2021.com For speaker opportunity-related enquiries, please contact speakers@aew2021.com

Media files