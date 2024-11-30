Bathing made easier as human washing machine launches

Osaka-based showerhead manufacturer Science Co. has pioneered an innovative human washing machine, aptly named the "Mirai Ningen Sentakuki" (Human Washing Machine of the Future).

At the 1970 Osaka Kansai Expo, Japanese tech giant Sanyo Electric Co., now known as Panasonic Holdings Corp., unveiled the world’s first human washing machine. Its futuristic egg-shaped design and bubble technology captivated the public, drawing large crowds to Sanyo's exhibit. Among those mesmerised by the innovation was Yasuaki Aoyama, then a curious fourth-grader. The experience left a lasting impression on him, and the sense of awe he felt during that encounter stayed with him throughout his life. Now, as the chairman of Science Co., a company specialising in bathtubs and showerheads, Aoyama is preparing to launch his own modern version of the human washing machine.

“We will offer a new human washing machine as a legacy from the 1970 expo,” Aoyama recently shared with Japanese reporters, adding that the updated version of the human washing machine will be unveiled at the Osaka Kansai Expo in April 2025.

The original human washing machine employed ultrasound technology generated by large air bubbles to clean the user, while plastic balls were released to provide a massaging effect.

In contrast, the modern "Human Washing Machine of the Future" utilises microscopic air bubbles that offer enhanced cleaning efficiency. Additionally, it features advanced sensors that monitor the user's pulse and other biological data to adjust the water temperature precisely. An integrated AI system analyses the user's emotional state—whether calm or excited—and projects images onto the washing machine’s transparent cover to help set the appropriate mood.