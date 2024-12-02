Hard work for smooth skin: The process behind Ghana's shea butter

For many, applying shea butter is a daily routine—a simple luxury that soothes and smooths the skin, helping to maintain a youthful, wrinkle-free appearance. However, few realise the immense effort that goes into producing this cherished product. Much of the process depends on manual labour, with women shouldering the majority of the work. Zakaria Adama Lacera, the CEO of Yumzaa Enterprises, a shea processing company in Tamale, has witnessed the transformation of the industry firsthand. What began as a small operation with just three women has grown into a thriving business. Today, Mrs. Lacera employs approximately 270 processors and 1,500 pickers, showcasing the significant impact of the shea industry on local livelihoods.

"The shea industry supports the livelihoods of countless rural women in northern Ghana, and we’re proud to be part of this journey," she shares with Pulse Ghana while walking through her bustling processing facility. Step 1: Picking the Nuts The shea tree, found across northern Ghana, is a vital resource supporting nearly one million rural women involved in the shea sector. However, it takes 20 to 30 years for a tree to bear enough fruits for harvesting. Pickers do not collect the nuts directly; instead, they gather the large, plum-like fruits containing the shea nuts. After harvesting, the fruit is removed, and the nuts are boiled to soften their outer shells, making it easier to extract the kernels—the foundation of shea butter. "The fruits are picked, shelled, and the kernels are brought to us for further processing," explains Mrs. Lacera. Step 2: Sorting—The Good Stay, the Bad Go Before sorting, the kernels are washed and dried under the sun on large tarpaulins to ensure quality.

"We wash them before we sort because when they’re dirty, you cannot identify the good ones from the bad ones," Mrs. Lacera explains. Although the sorting is done manually, the women can process a large quantity in a short time. Step 3: Crushing and Roasting Once sorted, the kernels are crushed and dried to prepare them for roasting. The roasting process, which lasts between 30 and 45 minutes per batch, significantly affects the quantity and quality of the extracted shea butter.

Step 4: Grinding and Kneading After roasting, the kernels are ground into a paste with a texture resembling raw chocolate. The paste is then kneaded to refine its consistency. "Now that we use machines, we get more yield and can process more," Mrs. Lacera explains. "This means better profits and less physical strain for the workers."

Step 5: Boiling, Filtering, and Packaging The kneaded paste is boiled and filtered twice, a process that requires handling high temperatures with minimal protective gear. Once solidified, the raw shea butter is packaged in various sizes, from small containers to large industrial drums. "Our customers process it further into products such as chocolate, cosmetics, and cooking oils," Mrs. Lacera adds. More Than Just Butter Shea butter is much more than a beauty product—it symbolises resilience, community, and opportunity for many women in northern Ghana. However, its production remains a labour-intensive process, often carried out in challenging conditions.