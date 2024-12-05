Kurt Okraku’s GFA is not doing well – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, says the current administration under the leadership of Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku is failing on the job.

Nyantakyi stated that there’s something clearly wrong with Ghana football, although he cannot place a finger on what exactly the issue is.

The constant changing of Black Stars coaches under Kurt Okraku’s leadership, he believes, is a sign that all has not gone well under this GFA administration.

He admitted to not having all the necessary information regarding what was happening at the GFA but could clearly see everything was wrong with the country’s football from the outside.

Nyantakyi made these comments as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.com.

Football is like pregnancy and we can all see that all is not well with our game. Kurt Okraku's administration is not doing well and that is the truth. I don't know what is wrong but we can all see that all is not well.

I don't have much information about what is happening but in five years, the current GFA has appointed five coaches which is not a good sign of a performing administration and that is not good enough and all these changes have not helped.

The Black Stars' performances have taken a nose dive since Kurt Okraku took over as GFA boss in October 2019. Within these five years, he’s been in charge, the Black Stars have failed to advance from the group stages of any tournament they have participated in.

Ghana crashed out of the 2021 and 2023 AFCON tournaments in the group stages and were also eliminated at the same stage in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.