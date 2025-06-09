Devtraco Plus introduces a smarter, more flexible way to invest and live in Accra real estate. The real estate market is rapidly evolving, and Devtraco Plus continues to stay ahead of the curve. Our latest offering, ARLO, located in the upscale Cantonments area, presents a fresh, future-forward take on real estate investment in Accra; serviced apartments designed for flexibility, income generation, modern living, and premium lifestyle experiences. At its core, ARLO is our response to a growing need for buyers who want the benefits of rental income without the burden of daily management. These fully serviced apartments, professionally managed by a trusted and experienced management company, allow investors to earn passive income while retaining more control than is typically offered by traditional investment properties.

ARLO serviced apartments: Passive income with real control

Each apartment, built for ease and efficiency, features smart keycard access, app-based rental and performance tracking, optional furnishing packages, and on-demand operational support for short- or mid-term rentals, is an asset ready for immediate returns. But ARLO is more than a smart investment; it's a gateway to modern, elevated and intentional living — a complete lifestyle destination. ARLO offers residents and guests access to a carefully curated collection of amenities, from a fully equipped gym and wellness spa to a vibrant café and salon that enhance wellbeing, productivity, and community, complete with a co-working space for the multitaskers, an infinity pool, padel court, amphitheatre, and a fire pit for the recreationists. To unwind, residents have access to both indoor and outdoor spaces for lounging, a barbecue area for hosting gatherings, a dedicated kids' playroom, and a zen garden. Not to be forgotten are the integrated retail and office spaces on-site, all thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind.

Simply put, ARLO offers a lifestyle that's both enriching and efficient, right at your doorstep. What makes ARLO's serviced apartment model truly stand out is the unique blend of ownership freedom and hotel-style service, rather than being tied to rigid rental agreements or long-term tenancies. Owners gain the flexibility to rent out, stay in, or resell their property, all while the day-to-day operations are handled seamlessly in the background. Starting at $83,000, ARLO offers accessible entry into one of Accra's highest-yield real estate segments. Backed by the strength of the Devtraco Plus brand and located in Accra's most secure and desirable neighbourhood, ARLO is both a powerful investment opportunity and a place to live exceptionally well.

