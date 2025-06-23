Best Gift Card Rates in Ghana – Updated List

#Featuredpost

If you’ve ever received a gift card you can’t use, you’ve probably thought:

“Can I sell this in Ghana… and how much will I get?” Good news: You can sell it—and thanks to Ridima, you can do it easily, quickly, and at the best gift card rates in Ghana.

What Is Ridima?

Ridima is a trusted digital platform where Ghanaians and Nigerians sell gift cards and crypto for instant cash. With Ridima, you get: Real-time gift card rates

Fast payout in cedis

Trusted support team

Support for dozens of card types But what really makes Ridima stand out is their Gift Card Rate Calculator , which tells you exactly how much you’ll get before trading.

Top Gift Card Rates in Ghana (Updated Payouts)

Here are some of the most valuable gift cards to sell in Ghana right now, based on current rates on Ridima:

Gift Card Card Value Payout (GHS) Rate Steam (UK) £100 ₵656 ₵6.56 / £1 Steam (US) $100 ₵515 ₵5.25 / $1 Razer Gold $100 ₵513 ₵5.23 / $1 Macy’s $100 ₵512 ₵5.22 / $1 Apple iTunes $100 ₵512 ₵5.22 / $1 Foot Locker $100 ₵512 ₵5.22 / $1 Google Play $100 ₵512 ₵5.22 / $1 Sephora $100 ₵512 ₵5.22 / $1 Steam (EUR) €100 ₵570 ₵5.70 / €1

Note: Rates vary by card amount, currency, and country. Use Ridima’s calculator to get the exact value of your card.

How to Check the Current Gift Card Rate

You don’t need to ask anyone or rely on WhatsApp vendors anymore.

Ridima’s Gift Card Rate Calculator shows you everything in seconds. Here’s how to use it:



1. Go to Ridima's Gift Card Calculator

2. Select your gift card type (e.g., Steam, iTunes, Amazon)

3. Choose the card’s country (e.g., USA, UK, EUR)

4. Enter your card amount

5. Instantly see your payout in Ghana cedis No login. No stress.

Why Ghanaians Use Ridima

Fast payout to Mobile Money or bank

24/7 support team

No hidden charges

Easy-to-use interface

Live calculator so you don’t guess or get cheated Whether you're trading $25 or $500, Ridima helps you get the best deal.

Where to Sell Gift Cards in Ghana?

The best site to sell gift cards in Ghana is Ridima.com . Thousands of users across Ghana and Nigeria already use it to trade cards like: Steam

Razer Gold

Google Play

Amazon

iTunes

Sephora

Macy’s

And more...

Final Thoughts

If you want to make the most money from your gift cards, use a platform that puts you first.

With Ridima, you’re guaranteed some of the best gift card rates in Ghana, a smooth experience, and fast cedis in your wallet.

FAQs – Gift Card Trading in Ghana

1. What’s the best platform to sell gift cards in Ghana?

Ridima is the best platform for Ghanaians to sell gift cards at the best rates, with fast Mobile Money payouts. 2. How much is a $100 Steam gift card in Ghana?

Depending on the country version, you can get ₵600 or more. Check Ridima’s calculator for live rates. 3. Which gift card has the highest rate in Ghana?

Razer Gold, Steam (UK), and Macy’s cards are currently some of the highest-paying gift cards in Ghana. 4. Can I receive payment through MTN MoMo?

Yes, Ridima supports fast Mobile Money payouts in Ghana. 5. Do rates change daily?

Yes. Just like forex, gift card rates can change based on demand. Use Ridima’s rate calculator for accurate pricing.