Yango honoured with 2 titles at the Technovation Africa Awards 2024

Yango Ride, part of a global tech company Yango Group, has been named the Customer Choice Ride-Hailing App of 2024 at the Technovation Africa Awards in Accra, Ghana. Additionally, Tom Ofonime, the Country Head for Yango Ride in Ghana, was honored as the Most Outstanding Technovation Leader of 2024 during the awards ceremony held at the Marriott Hotel on December 21st, 2024. The event, themed "Innovation for a resilient tomorrow; Shaping the future today", emphasizes Yango's dedication to providing reliable cutting-edge mobility solutions in Ghana.

Speaking about the awards, Tom Ofonime, Country Head for Yango Ride in Ghana said, “We are deeply appreciative of the recognition and awards bestowed upon us by Technovation Africa. These accolades are a testament to the unwavering commitment and hard work of our entire team, who consistently strive to deliver exceptional service to our customers in Ghana. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Ghanaian community and our valued clients for their continuous trust and support. Additionally, we express sincere appreciation to our dedicated partners, partner drivers, and passengers, without whom our success would not have been possible. Moving forward, we remain committed to introducing even more innovative and impactful technological solutions to the country”.

Mr. Ofonime also expressed gratitude for his personal achievement. He said, ‘’Personally, I am honored to be named the most outstanding Technovation leader of the year. This recognition serves as motivation for me and my team to redouble our efforts in driving growth and making a positive difference in the lives of Ghanaians through our services”.