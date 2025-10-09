Quao Realty Unveils The Autograph A New Standard of Luxury Living in Accra - 60% of Units Sold at Launch 

Quao Realty, developers of premium residential properties, has officially launched The Autograph, a landmark development that redefines modern luxury living in Accra — achieving a remarkable 60% of units sold on launch day.

Located in the heart of Cantonments at 16 Josif Broz Tito Avenue, The Autograph is a residential complex designed for discerning homeowners and investors seeking the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and sophistication.

The Autograph is more than a residence, it’s a lifestyle statement. We envisioned a space where design excellence, luxury amenities, and sustainable living come together. Today, we are proud to introduce a development that raises the benchmark for real estate in Accra.