SanlamAllianz awards 10 deserving Ghanaians in “Proud Moments” campaign to celebrate achievements

SanlamAllianz in Ghana, one of the nation’s leading insurance brands, has honoured 10 extraordinary individuals under a “Proud Moments” campaign, themed “Your Achievement Deserves Protection”, in Accra. The event held on Saturday, October 04, 2025, with award winning actor and comedian Clemento Suarez as the MC at the Achimota Mall, drew hundreds of Ghanaians including Mr. Tawiah BEN-AHMED, CEO/Country Lead of Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance Ghana LTD, Mrs. Mabel Nana Nyarkoa Porbley, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sanlam Allianz General Insurance Ghana LTD and award winning dancer, Endurance Grand, who gathered to cheer the 10 unsung heroes who have gone the extra mile to overcome life’s toughest challenges and achieved greatness. The event kicked off with MC Clemento Suarez sharing some of his own proud moments, setting the tone for the celebration. He was later joined by Endurance Grand, whose vibrant dance performance energized and inspired audience to join her. The highlight of the day was the “Walk of Fame,” inspired by the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Honourees, accompanied by their loved ones, made their way down a beautifully curated blue path lined with their photos, while staff of SanlamAllianz and guests cheered and applauded their achievements. At the end of the walk, each honouree was presented with a fresh bouquet of flowers, personalized citation recognizing their effort, dedication and achievements, and a SanlamAllianz gift box.

Honouring Resilience and Determination

The campaign spotlighted individuals whose stories of perseverance and triumph exemplify the human capacity to overcome adversity.

Juliet Ifeoma Oriaku

From the pitch to the hospital bed, Juliet Ifeoma’s dream of becoming the Aitana Bonmatí of her team and the Nigerian Women’s National Football Team was shattered after an accident. In 2021, she suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus injury that took her away from the beautiful game. After undergoing surgery, she fought back fiercely and turned her healing journey into one of hope and strength. She didn’t just fight back, she proved herself. SanlamAllianz recognised her courageous efforts to bounce back and encouraged others to keep fighting despite setbacks.

George Agbeka

In the chest of a man lie many tears, but for George Agbeka, he turned those running rains down his cheek into the strength to fight beyond human imagination. Sixteen years ago, Mr Agbeka painfully lost his beloved wife and faced the immense challenge of raising five children alone. He refused to remarry, stood firm, and played both parental roles to ensure his children had the bright future they deserved. SanlamAllianz Ghana was moved by Mr Agbeka’s courageous journey and honoured him for his resilience and unwavering love as part of the Proud Moments campaign.

Martin Gakpo

Also honoured was Martin Gakpo, a man whose story can be described as “escaping death to make life a better one”. Mr Gakpo was displaced after a heavy rainstorm destroyed his home, leaving him exposed to the sun and taking away everything he had built. Despite the fall, he stood firm and gave himself the tough challenge of starting over. From scratch, he rebuilt his life, today, he owns a six-bedroom home, has provided stability for his family, and has ensured all six of his children pursued higher education, with three already in university.

Other Honoured Persons

Other deserving honourees included: Richard Mensah “Fada Sarkcess” – Despite losing his phone accessories shop to heavy rains, he rebuilt his business through resilience and hard work, becoming a symbol of perseverance and determination.

Muibat Akogun – who moved from being unemployed to establishing her own fashion and beauty brand.

Derrick Asare Agyepong, “Demzy Baye”, - who rose from street dance to become one of Ghana’s top 10 dancers.

EiJay Frimpong – whose faith led her to establish the Apem Darko Foundation to feed and restore lives.

Henry Anafi Kemeh – who turned a tough classroom experience into the creation of Coco Snowballs.

Regina Oye Amoako – who transitioned from online selling to owning her own shop.

Isaac Newton Anyadi – who was also recognised for his inspiring journey and community impact.

Changing the Narrative of Insurance

Speaking at the event, Mr. Tawiah BEN-AHMED, CEO/Country Lead of Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance Ghana LTD, expressed his joy at being part of the initiative to honour extraordinary individuals. He urged Ghanaians to look beyond traditional forms of insurance that focus on accidents, property loss, and instead begin to see insurance as a tool that enables and protects achievement. “Insurance has been positioned more as a fear-based service. In most cases, you purchase motor insurance for your car, and when you suffer accidental loss, you get the benefits or buy life insurance so that when you die, benefits are paid. Tawiah indicated it is important for us to change this fear-based narrative of insurance service. Today, we are launching an initiative that changes the narrative from fear-based insurance purchase to position insurance service as part of our way of life to enable us build prosperity and protect our achievement. You have done well to build a great career that provides you with income to support your family and yourself. It is time to insure your ability to earn income to sustain your achievement. "Our expectation is that this event and the 10 achievers we have celebrated today will inspire the youth that it is possible to achieve as much as the SanlamAllianz Honourees, have achieved.” Madam Mabel Nana Nyarkoa Porbley, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sanlam Allianz General Insurance Ghana LTD, further explained that the company’s purpose goes beyond financial protection, it’s about empowering generations and celebrating success stories that inspire others. “Our purpose as a business is to empower generations to be financially confident, secure and prosperous. In the journey of building financial confidence, we have made it the point to be able to pause and celebrate achievement or success stories that will inspire many to believe it is achievable and that their achievement we’re celebrating will be an inspiration for all.” The event was the first of its kind and marked the inaugural edition of the Proud Moments campaign in Ghana.

About SanlamAllianz

Sanlam and Allianz, in September 2023, officially joined forces to establish SanlamAllianz Africa (SanlamAllianz), the largest pan-African non-banking financial services entity operating across 27 countries on the African continent. The alliance brings a wealth of expertise and resources of a global brand for the benefit of customers. Our combined strengths and experience of more than 200 years in Africa and beyond creates considerable value for all stakeholders through greater economies of scale, shared knowledge, and a more diversified and tailored product portfolio to deliver generational financial security and prosperity. Our purpose is to empower generations to be financially confident, secure and prosperous. We demonstrate lasting commitment to all stakeholders, internally and externally, by making a long-term investment in the Ghanaian market. SanlamAllianz officially launched in Ghana in July 2024, marking a major milestone in the nation’s financial services industry.