'If you know how to talk, win an election' – A Plus fires back at critics

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has criticised individuals who claim his tendency to "talk too much" has worsened since becoming an MP.

In a video shared on social media on 13 January 2025, A Plus challenged those offering what he described as unsolicited advice, asserting that if they believe they know how to communicate effectively, they should focus on winning an election themselves.

"Don’t sit somewhere and say, 'A Plus, I want to give you some advice. Since you’ve become an MP, you should learn how to talk to people.' Herh! If you think you know how to talk and haven’t won an election, go and win one," he said.

Shortly before being sworn in as an MP, A Plus frequently took to social media to discuss his decision-making process regarding caucusing with either the NDC or NPP in Parliament. Initially, he stated he had set conditions for the two major political parties, indicating that if those conditions weren’t met, he would refrain from aligning with them in Parliament.

A Plus revealed that both parties needed his support to strengthen their numbers in Parliament, and he claimed to have engaged in discussions with the NDC leadership as well as the NPP's Kennedy Agyapong, who both sought to persuade him to join their sides.

This flurry of public declarations led to criticism from netizens, who accused A Plus of exaggerating his importance and "doing too much." Many expressed the view that he was overplaying his role and needed to focus on his responsibilities.

As the backlash intensified, A Plus responded with several live social media videos, hitting back at his critics in a manner reminiscent of his outspoken behaviour before his parliamentary tenure.

In one such video, A Plus credited advice from Shatta Wale as instrumental in helping him secure his parliamentary seat. This, along with other remarks, was deemed unnecessary by many, sparking further criticism.