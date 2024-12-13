‘ I’m going to parliament to fight for my constituents, not the creative arts industry – A Plus

Ghanaian musician and newly elected Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame A Plus, has made it clear that his primary focus in Parliament will be serving his constituents rather than advocating for the entertainment industry.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, A Plus stated, "I don’t want anyone to think that Kwame A Plus is going to Parliament to fight for the interest of the entertainment industry. That is not my business there. My interest is to work and bring satisfaction to the people of Gomoa Central who voted massively for me because of the confidence they have in me."

He further clarified that no creative group, such as the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) or the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), supported his campaign during the elections. "It was just a few of my friends in the industry who solidly stood by me throughout. So nobody should tell me I’m representing the creative industry. I’m going to Parliament to serve the interest of the people of Gomoa Central," he emphasised.

However, A Plus acknowledged the contributions of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, urging the creative industry to pay attention to his advocacy. "Shatta Wale has been talking too much sense. They should go and listen to what he says; I know it will help them," he remarked.

Reflecting on his journey to Parliament, A Plus revealed that he began preparing six years ago by returning to school to acquire a Bachelor’s degree, a Master’s degree, and an LLB. He described this decision as part of his commitment to arming himself with the necessary knowledge for public service.