A Plus pledges to retrieve seized lands and address development issues in Gomoa Central

Independent MP-elect for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has vowed to fulfil his campaign promises to his constituents in the coming days.

In an interview with UTV, shared by Gh Page on 10 December 2024, A Plus pledged to address long-standing land disputes in the constituency. He said:

"Before I went into the contest, I conducted research to determine the people's preferences. The findings revealed that over 70% of them were dissatisfied with the sitting MP. A key issue was land disputes, with lands seized from constituents for years. This week, I will take significant action to reclaim all these lands and ensure they are restored to the rightful owners."

A Plus also outlined his strategy for winning the election, which involved conducting a needs assessment to identify pressing issues, including poor roads and inadequate toilet facilities. He remarked:

"When we started the campaign, I told the people what I planned to do, despite attempts by Afenyo-Markin and his team to discredit me. The roads in Gomoa Central are in a poor state, with the only good road filled with potholes. We used these issues, along with the lack of toilet facilities, as our campaign message, and it resonated with the people."

Background