Osebo’s Ex-Wife says he gave her a fake bride price cheque, cheated with other women

Afia Mansah, the ex-wife of Ghanaian business mogul and fashionista Osebo, has opened up about the alleged abuse she endured during their marriage.

In an interview with Kwaku Manu that has gone viral online, Ohemaa Mansah shared painful experiences from her marriage, including an unforgettable moment when Osebo allegedly gave her a fake cheque as her bride price.

Ohemaa explained that she discovered the cheque was fake when her brother tried to cash it at the bank.

When I married Osebo, he gave my family a cheque. My mum is a witness because, after the ceremony, I gave the cheque to my brother to cash it. It was by the grace of God that nothing happened, or else my brother could have been jailed. Anyone who has been in a relationship with Osebo can confirm that he is a difficult person to live with, and he doesn’t respect women

She also disclosed that the harsh treatment she endured in her marriage led to her developing an alcohol addiction.

I used to drink until I was drunk, and my children would cry. Sometimes I couldn’t sleep, so I’d take sleeping pills. All this happened because of the pain I was going through

Ohemaa also accused Osebo of being promiscuous, claiming that she often saw him with other women at hotels.

She said whenever she complained, Osebo's mother would defend him, stating she knew he was a womaniser before they married and that she knew what she was getting herself into.