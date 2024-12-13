Shatta Wale makes ‘too much sense’, listen to him - A-Plus to creative arts industry

Activist, entertainer, entrepreneur, and politician Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A-Plus, has urged the entertainment industry to take seriously what musician Shatta Wale says.

A-Plus was responding to a question on whether he would advocate for the advancement of the industry upon joining the 9th Parliament, following his electoral victory on 7 December 2024, in Gomoa Central.

The Freedom of Speech hitmaker clarified that his sole concern is serving the people who elected him to Parliament. He emphasised that he has no political assistance to offer the creative arts industry, stating, “No creative industry person or group put me in Parliament.”

“When I was contesting, there wasn’t any word of support from the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), or the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), or any creative group to rally support for me. It was just a few of my friends in the industry who solidly stood by me throughout. So nobody should tell me I’m representing the creative industry. I’m going to Parliament to serve the interest of the people of Gomoa Central,” he emphasised.

A-Plus suggested that instead of depending on him, the industry should pay attention to Reggae/Dancehall star Shatta Wale, who “has been talking too much sense.”

“They should go and listen to what he says. I know it will help them,” he said.

Although a controversial figure, Shatta Wale has been recognised by some industry personalities, such as actress Gloria Sarfo, for championing equitable payment for musicians in Ghana, among other reforms.