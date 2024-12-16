SanlamAllianz General Insurance honoured at Ghana Club 100 Awards

We are thrilled to announce that SanlamAllianz General Insurance Ghana LTD. has earned recognition in the prestigious Ghana Club 100 Awards.

This remarkable achievement highlights SanlamAllianz General Insurance’s dedication to excellence, as the company secured the 64th spot at the Ghana Club 100 Awards held on Friday, October 25, 2024. This accolade underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to providing top-tier general insurance services and empowering Ghanaians to live in confidence.

The Ghana Club 100 is an initiative by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), that honors the top-performing companies across diverse industries in Ghana. Securing a place on this list is a testament to SanlamAllianz GI’s commitment to delivering quality insurance solutions that meet the varied needs of its clients.

In September 2023, Sanlam and Allianz merged, forming the largest pan-African non-banking financial services organization. Sanlam, the leading non-banking financial services provider in Africa, joined forces with Allianz, one of the world’s top insurers with over a century of presence globally. This union has created SanlamAllianz, a formidable entity combining extensive expertise and resources.

The partnership is poised to deliver significant value to stakeholders by leveraging greater economies of scale, expanding market reach, sharing specialized knowledge, and offering a more diversified range of products. In July 2024, this collaboration led to the official launch of SanlamAllianz General Insurance Ghana LTD, solidifying their commitment to serving the Ghanaian market with innovative insurance solutions.