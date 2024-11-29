Strategic partnership announcement: mPharma collaborates with Nectar Beauty Hub to strengthen transformation and growth plans for Healthplus and Casabella Retail chain

This collaboration is a significant step in mPharma's mission to revolutionize healthcare and wellness in Africa. The partnership is aligned with mPharma's transformative and growth plans for HealthPlus, a leading pharmacy chain in Nigeria, and CasaBella, a beauty-focused retail chain. Together, the two companies will prioritize a holistic customer experience, combining beauty, wellness, and healthcare to create a unique and impactful retail experience.

This partnership merges the strengths of two visionary organizations. It is deeply aligned with our mission to build an Africa in good health by delivering life-changing beauty and healthcare services. We are excited to fast-track our transformative plans for HealthPlus and CasaBella and to increase access to affordable, quality products and services across Nigeria.

I am delighted to partner with mPharma to achieve our shared goals and contribute to the structural growth of the beauty and healthcare industries. This collaboration represents a win for Nigeria and Africa, and we are honored to serve the continent at such a meaningful scale.

The partnership underscores the mutual commitment of mPharma and Nectar Beauty Hub to: Deliver a world-class experiential retail chain that integrates healthcare, beauty, and wellness. Expand operations to over 300 retail facilities in Nigeria, reaching more than 500,000 customers monthly. Foster positive relationships with stakeholders and transform the beauty and healthcare value chain. This collaboration marks a new chapter in the narrative of healthcare and beauty retail in Africa. Both companies are committed to rolling out exciting initiatives and setting a benchmark for innovation in these sectors.

A WIN FOR AN AFRICA IN GOOD HEALTH AND WELLNESS!



