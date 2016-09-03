Police opens application for degree holders, professionals

The Ghana Police Service has announced a recruitment process to get new officers, mainly degree holders and professionals, into the service.

The application notice is expected in the dailies on Monday, September 5, Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Cephas Arthur disclosed in an interview with TV3.

He said: "You know we have various levels of enlistment or recruitment into the service. We have basic recruitment to start from the scratch: Constable and then climb up. Then we have another level of recruitment being graduate enlistment or graduate recruitment. Then we have another one which is for professionals."

He added: 'we are going to have for doctors or medical specialists. Then we also going to have for engineers, auditors, public relation officers, legal officers, people with statistics background, medical psychology, biochemists.'