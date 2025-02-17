'I’m nobody’s second option' – Benedicta Gafah slams affair rumours with Bishop Obinim

Ghanaian actress and media personality Benedicta Gafah has strongly refuted rumours suggesting she is romantically involved with controversial pastor Bishop Daniel Obinim.

In a statement shared on her Instagram page on 16 February 2025, Benedicta Gafah dismissed claims that she is married or in a relationship with a married man, stressing that she has no interest in being anyone’s “second option.”

Guys, I’m not married. I have never been married, nor am I seeing any married man. And it isn’t in my interest to be anybody’s second option. Someday, should I get married, I’ll be the first to announce it, she declared.

The rumours surfaced after an old video of Benedicta Gafah attending Bishop Obinim’s church resurfaced online, leading social media users to speculate about a secret marriage between the two. Some even alleged that she was attempting to take over the pastor’s marriage.

However, Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder of the International God’s Way Church, has been married to gospel singer Florence Obinim for years, and the couple shares three children. Despite past controversies surrounding him, there have been no credible reports of infidelity.

Meanwhile, Florence Obinim has also spoken out, strongly dismissing the allegations and making it clear that no woman can take her husband from her.

My husband hasn’t married any other woman apart from me. If he has secretly married someone else, I am not aware. As long as God is alive, my husband can’t marry Benedicta Gafah as a second wife. No prostitute can snatch him away from me, she asserted.

The allegations have since sparked conversations on the dangers of spreading unverified rumours. Benedicta Gafah remains focused on her career and has reiterated that when she does get married, she will personally make the announcement.