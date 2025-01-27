Black Sherif’s Lord I’m Amazed single peaks number 10 on the UK Afrobeat Chart

The multi-award-winning Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif’s highly praised single, Lord I’m Amazed has peaked number 10 on the official UK Afrobeat chart on its first week on the globally acclaimed Afrobeat blueprint.

The single which was released on his birthday, January 9, 2024 has stroke a chord with fans worldwide becoming the most shazamed in Ghana in its first week of release, the number 1 song on Apple Top 100 Ghana chart and dominating charts in Africa, Europe on other digital streaming platforms.

Renowned for his raw storytelling, dynamic flow, and soul-stirring lyricism, Black Sherif blends gospel-inspired melodies with heartfelt verses in 'Lord I’m Amazed.' The track chronicles his struggles, triumphs, and unwavering faith, delivering a profound message wrapped in harmonic layers and heartfelt instrumentation.

Following his monumental success with his Zaama Disco concert in Accra last December, which saw 23,000 fans gathered at the Untamed Empire to witness the 23-year-old musical genius and the astronomical plaudits with his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, and a plethora of multiple chart-topping singles and international acclaim, Black Sherif is gearing up for the release of Iron Boy, his sophomore album. With Lord, I’m Amazed setting the tone for the year before the grand arrival of the album, which is expected to explore deeper themes of perseverance, growth, and breaking new frontiers—all while maintaining the energy and authenticity that have made Black Sherif a household name