Bola Ray and Joselyn Dumas name brand ambassadors for GoldBod Jewellery

GoldBod Jewellery, a subsidiary of the Ghana Gold Board, has unveiled media mogul Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, and celebrated actress Joselyn Dumas as its new Brand Ambassadors.

The appointment is part of a broader initiative to celebrate Ghana’s rich gold legacy and spotlight the nation’s exceptional craftsmanship in producing world-class, ethically sourced gold jewellery. With Bola Ray’s dynamic presence and Dumas’s timeless elegance, GoldBod Jewellery hopes to elevate its global appeal and reinforce Ghana’s position as a hub for fine gold artistry.

During the official unveiling at the GoldBod Head Office in Accra, Chief Executive Officer Mr Sammy Gyamfi Esq. expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, describing it as a visionary partnership aimed at elevating Ghanaian craftsmanship on both local and international stages.

“Bola Ray and Joselyn Dumas embody excellence and authenticity, the core principles that define the GoldBod Jewellery brand,” Mr Gyamfi remarked. “Their appointment marks a significant milestone in our mission to promote local value addition to Ghana’s gold resources.”

According to Mr Gyamfi, the collaboration represents the initial phase of “President Mahama’s vision of positioning Ghana as Africa’s foremost centre for authentic gold jewellery and ornaments.”

As brand ambassadors, Bola Ray and Joselyn Dumas will lead promotional campaigns, participate in media engagements, and spearhead public initiatives to showcase GoldBod’s exclusive collections — ranging from fine gold and diamond jewellery to bespoke ornaments and luxury accessories.

