Chocolate City’s TAR1Q thrills Accra on his Jiggy Africa Tour

Nigerian fast-rising star TAR1Q, signed under Chocolate City Records, brought the heat to Accra this past week as part of his Jiggy Africa Tour, connecting fans and the media.

The young talent, known for his unique sound and chart-topping hit “Jigga”, made waves on his media run across some of Ghana’s top entertainment platforms. He sat down for engaging interviews both on radio and tv, where he spoke about his journey so far with music, and his future endeavors.

TAR1Q also connected intimately with fans through performances. He graced the stage at the Afro Flavors Food Festival in Accra, bringing his energy and vibe to the lively crowd. He also joined the lineup as a guest artiste at the Y2K Therapy party, hosted by Ghana’s very own Gyakie. The two rising stars were spotted exchanging warm greetings at the event, sparking excitement among fans about potential future collaborations.