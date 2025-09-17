Chocolate City’s TAR1Q thrills Accra on his Jiggy Africa Tour

#Featuredpost
Nigerian fast-rising star TAR1Q, signed under Chocolate City Records, brought the heat to Accra this past week as part of his Jiggy Africa Tour, connecting fans and the media.
The young talent, known for his unique sound and chart-topping hit “Jigga”, made waves on his media run across some of Ghana’s top entertainment platforms. He sat down for engaging interviews both on radio and tv, where he spoke about his journey so far with music, and his future endeavors.
TAR1Q also connected intimately with fans through performances. He graced the stage at the Afro Flavors Food Festival in Accra, bringing his energy and vibe to the lively crowd. He also joined the lineup as a guest artiste at the Y2K Therapy party, hosted by Ghana’s very own Gyakie. The two rising stars were spotted exchanging warm greetings at the event, sparking excitement among fans about potential future collaborations.
As part of his Accra stop, TAR1Q also organized an intimate listening party at Kokrobite Oasis inside East Legon. The exclusive night was packed with music lovers, industry players, and fellow artistes who vibed to his tracks in a relaxed atmosphere of fun and good energy.
This tour stop comes right after the release of the remix to his smash single “Jigga”, featuring Ghana’s DarkoVibes and Paulo Chakal. The record has been making waves across streaming platforms, further cementing TAR1Q’s place as one of the most exciting new voices in African music.
With his Jiggy Africa Tour continuing to light up cities, TAR1Q is proving that he’s not just here to participate in Afrobeats’ global takeover, he’s here to lead the charge.
The “Jigga” remix is now available on all streaming platforms
