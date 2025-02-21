Diehard fan allegedly faints after seeing King Paluta for the first time

A passionate fan of Ghanaian hiplife sensation King Paluta reportedly fainted upon seeing the artiste for the very first time at a highly anticipated concert over the weekend.

The event, which took place in during an event, attracted a massive crowd of enthusiastic fans eager to witness King Paluta’s electrifying performance. As the artiste took to the stage, the atmosphere became charged with excitement, with fans cheering and singing along to his popular hits. However, amidst the frenzy, one young woman—believed to be a devoted admirer—allegedly collapsed after laying eyes on her idol.

When the artiste finally appeared on stage, she reportedly became overwhelmed, let out a loud scream, and suddenly lost consciousness.

A video circulating on social media captures the moment event attendees rushed to her aid. Concerned fans and security personnel quickly surrounded her, attempting to revive her. She was eventually resuscitated by some well-meaning attendees who splashed water on her face and helped her regain consciousness.

The incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from fans and music lovers across the country. While some users found the moment humorous and an indication of King Paluta’s growing influence, others expressed concern over the emotional impact of celebrity encounters.

With a charisma reminiscent of Lord Kenya, King Paluta is an energetic rapper whose delivery is influenced by life on the streets of Kumasi.

As a young man, he often spent nights in the studio, where he learned to operate the equipment and released his first official single in 2015.

Despite gaining popularity in Kumasi, it was not until 2023 that he achieved nationwide recognition with Yahitte, a song that later won him the Best New Artiste award at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards.

In 2024 alone, he has released two chart-topping singles, Aseda and Makoma, cementing his status as one of Ghana’s hottest artistes.