Esther Smith fights back against digital fraud, music hijacking allegations

Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith has publicly addressed allegations made by OFM Computer World and its CEO, Dr. Debrich Jeremiah Acheampong, regarding digital fraud and control over her music rights and online platforms.

In a statement, Esther Smith expressed concerns that OFM Computer World and its affiliate, Debrich Consultancy, had taken actions that resulted in unauthorised control over her digital platforms, including her official website and YouTube channel.

She alleged that her music distribution accounts were mismanaged, leading to financial losses, and that she did not receive the full benefits of her music’s digital distribution.

I was not informed or consulted about changes made to my official platforms. Upon further investigation, I discovered discrepancies regarding ownership and royalty payments for my music, Smith stated.

She further explained that payments for certain services were not properly justified and that she had been misled regarding the promotional efforts undertaken on her behalf.

Smith's concerns have resonated with other artists, some of whom have come forward with similar grievances regarding the management of their digital content. Many industry professionals are now calling for increased transparency in digital partnerships.

Responding to these allegations, Dr. Debrich Jeremiah Acheampong of OFM Computer World stated that the company had entered into a contractual agreement with Esther Smith in 2020 to manage her YouTube channel and other digital platforms as part of a strategic partnership.

He clarified that, in his view, the agreement was compromised when the login credentials for the YouTube channel were altered, disrupting the company’s account management. Dr. Acheampong emphasised the importance of honouring contractual agreements and ensuring digital assets are managed according to agreed terms.

The situation has sparked broader discussions within the music industry about digital rights, content ownership, and the need for clear and transparent contractual agreements between artists and digital management firms.