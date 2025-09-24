Pulse logo
French Embassy aided visa approvals for Ghanaians during Women of Valour – Nana Aba reveals

24 September 2025 at 19:36
Veteran media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has revealed how the French Embassy helped many Ghanaians secure visas to attend the last Women of Valour event in France

The GHOne TV presenter recently hosted the third edition of the Women of Valour conference in the French capital, with several renowned media figures and celebrities in attendance.

The founder of the conference disclosed that she collaborated with the French Embassy to secure travel permits for 110 participants to attend the programme.

Speaking on United Showbiz, she recounted some memorable incidents, revealing that about 60 men formed part of the delegation that travelled to Paris, despite the programme being centred on women. She added that these men, though not all Ghanaians, played various supportive roles in ensuring the event’s success.

Nana Aba further disclosed that, through a collaboration with the French Embassy, a total of 110 Ghanaians ,both men and women , were issued visas to participate in the event in Europe.

She noted that while 60 men joined the conference in Paris, five of them failed to return to Ghana afterwards.

She remarked,

You cannot have a women’s event without men. Men need to be part of understanding the causes women are championing. Unfortunately, some of the men had their own plans

However, she expressed disappointment that some of the men appeared to have other intentions.

"It's unfortunate that some of the men had their own plans," she added.

Earlier, we reported Nana Aba Anamoah’s argument that actress and television host Nana Ama McBrown deserves a diplomatic passport, emphasising her global influence as the host of Onua Showtime.

