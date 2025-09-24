French Embassy aided visa approvals for Ghanaians during Women of Valour – Nana Aba reveals

Veteran media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has revealed how the French Embassy helped many Ghanaians secure visas to attend the last Women of Valour event in France

The GHOne TV presenter recently hosted the third edition of the Women of Valour conference in the French capital, with several renowned media figures and celebrities in attendance.

The founder of the conference disclosed that she collaborated with the French Embassy to secure travel permits for 110 participants to attend the programme.

Speaking on United Showbiz, she recounted some memorable incidents, revealing that about 60 men formed part of the delegation that travelled to Paris, despite the programme being centred on women. She added that these men, though not all Ghanaians, played various supportive roles in ensuring the event’s success.

Nana Aba further disclosed that, through a collaboration with the French Embassy, a total of 110 Ghanaians ,both men and women , were issued visas to participate in the event in Europe.