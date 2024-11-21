'God is not revealing mysteries to anyone anymore' – Pastor Mensa Otabil

Pastor Mensa Otabil, the founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), has ignited a heated debate with his recent remarks about divine revelations.

In a widely circulated video, the respected preacher emphatically declared: God is not revealing mysteries to anybody again. I will say it again: God is not revealing mysteries to anybody, and God is not speaking by revelation to anybody. God’s revelation is closed; He’s not adding or subtracting from it.

Pastor Otabil’s statement suggests that the era of God revealing new mysteries to individuals has ended.

His bold declaration comes amidst a surge of controversial prophecies concerning the upcoming election, with various prophets predicting conflicting outcomes and naming different candidates as winners.

Pastor Otabil’s comments appear to cast doubt on the credibility of these prophecies, implying that such claims might not be divinely inspired but rather personal interpretations.

Dr. Mensa Otabil, in a previous video voiced concerns regarding the behaviour of certain pastors in Ghana, expressing that their actions are damaging the image of the clergy.

Speaking on the issue, Pastor Otabil remarked that the public is increasingly losing faith in church leaders due to the irresponsible conduct and controversial statements made by some men of God.