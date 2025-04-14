I want to relocate to Nigeria; Ghana is … - Shatta Wale boils in video

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely known as Shatta Wale, has voiced his dissatisfaction with what he perceives as Ghana's failure to acknowledge successful, talented, and affluent individuals.

In a recent outburst, Shatta Wale revealed his intention to move to Nigeria and even expressed interest in obtaining a Nigerian passport, describing Ghana as a "stupid country".

The reasons behind Shatta Wale's strong remarks remain unclear.

However, his comments came in response to backlash on social media after he hosted Nigerian influencer Peller.

Many Ghanaians criticised Shatta Wale for allegedly elevating the status of someone they deemed merely a TikTok personality, arguing that Peller did not warrant such recognition from an established figure like Shatta Wale.

Dismissing these criticisms, Shatta Wale stated that he is tired of the constant negativity from Ghanaians toward his actions. In an Instagram post dated April 13, 2025, he said:

Nigerians, please tell President Tinubu or your government so I get a Nigerian passport. This is a toilet country because they don't appreciate successful people. I want to sell my house here and buy properties in Nigeria. You people should give me a Nigerian name because Ghana is a stupid country.

He further lamented the persistent scepticism surrounding his achievements, adding:

If I buy a house, they will say it is not mine; even when I bought my new car, they said it's not mine. Ghana is a stupid country, and I want to relocate.

Shatta Wale is highly opinionated, and the dancehall artist is currently the host of popular Nigerian TikToker Peller.