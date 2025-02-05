I’ll return to nursing at 40, but for now, music is my focus – Sista Afia

Ghanaian Afro-pop sensation Sista Afia has revealed her intention to return to her nursing career at the age of 40, despite her current full-time commitment to music.

In a recent interview on Onua TV, the “Jeje” and “Slay Queen” hitmaker shared that her nursing career is temporarily on hold as she dedicates herself to her music. However, she plans to revisit the profession in the future.

Right now, I’m a full-time musician, and nursing is on hold. When I get to the age of 40, I’ll go back to nursing, she disclosed. Adding a humorous touch, she said, It’s been a while since I stopped school; I’ve even forgotten how to spell ‘Chloroquine.

Before fully pursuing music, Sista Afia worked as a licensed nurse in the UK. She began her nursing studies at the Reverend John Teye Memorial Institute in Ghana before relocating abroad to further her education.