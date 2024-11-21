It’s wrong to condemn sinners; encourage them to turn to Jesus – Cecilia Marfo to pastors

Renowned gospel artiste and evangelist Cecilia Marfo has raised concerns about pastors who criticise sinners under the guise of sharing the gospel.

She believes such an approach alienates people rather than guiding them towards Christ.

In an interview with Fiifi Prat on Kingdom FM on 19 November 2024, Cecilia Marfo highlighted that confronting sinners harshly is ineffective with today’s generation.

She said, If sinners are judged harshly, it may push them further away. The most effective method is to support and nurture them to help them discover Christ.

She criticised pastors who condemn behaviours like adultery, fornication, or clothing choices, stating, Any pastor who condemns these is misguided. We must not confront sinners about their sins but instead gently encourage them to turn to Jesus. Marfo emphasised a compassionate approach, adding, When I preach, I aim to move people to tears, showing them that no matter their sins, Jesus came for them.

Earlier, Cecilia Marfo lamented the drastic decline in her church membership, which has dropped from over 400 to just 40. She attributes this to actions by Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and fellow gospel musician Diana Asamoah, which she claims led some congregants to leave her church.

Speaking emotionally on JoyPrime TV’s Prime Morning show, she revealed, I have forgiven those who have harmed my ministry, but I trust God to address the situation. Despite the challenges, Marfo remains steadfast in her faith and ministry.