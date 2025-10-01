Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

'Leave us alone' – Bishop Obinim warns critics to stay away from their marriage

01 October 2025 at 10:00
Florence Obinim defends husband Bishop Obinim
Florence Obinim defends husband Bishop Obinim

Founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has spoken out following persistent rumours on social media suggesting that his wife, gospel singer Florence Obinim, is unhappy in their marriage.

In a video published by GH Page on YouTube on 30 September 2025, Bishop Obinim dismissed the speculation outright, stressing that Florence is content and that their relationship remains strong after more than two decades together.

READ MORE: KiDi reveals discipline and grace keep him focused, says marriage will come in time

I am not afraid to divorce Florence, and she is equally not afraid to end our marriage, but we respect, love and cherish each other. Who told you she is not happy in this marriage?

Recommended For You
Movies
2024-11-28T14:31:10+00:00

5 Ghanaian comedians who gave us the best memes(VIDEO)

Ghanaian comedians and actors have become global meme icons, blending humour with relatable scenarios to create viral moments that transcend borders. Some Ghanaian have delivered unforgettable memes through their exaggerated expressions, witty remarks, and comedic timing
Movies
2024-12-21T22:34:35+00:00

Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024

Ghanaian Cinema on the Rise! From laugh-out-loud comedies to heartfelt dramas, discover the top 5 films redefining storytelling in Ghana. With powerhouse casts, visionary directors, and captivating narratives, these movies are putting Ghanaian cinema on the global map.
Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024
According the priest, Okomfo Yaw Appiah, he had been held under house arrest by the Suame Police, thus his inability to show up at the event to face off with Bishop Obinim

According the priest, Okomfo Yaw Appiah, he had been held under house arrest by the Suame Police, thus his inability to show up at the event to face off with Bishop Obinim

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: 7 Most Impactful Ghanaian Record Labels and the Musicians They Produced

He remarked,

The outspoken preacher insisted that his wife has never raised any concerns about their union and urged the public to stop spreading falsehoods. He appealed for space and privacy, emphasising that they wish to live in peace without unnecessary interference.

READ MORE: Here’s why Stonebwoy is trending following Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert

In a strongly worded warning to critics, Obinim said:

ADVERTISEMENT
Florence Obinim defends husband Bishop Obinim

Florence Obinim defends husband Bishop Obinim

I swear on my children and on our 21 years of marriage, if you judge me or speak evil about our relationship, your own marriage will collapse, or your business will fail. From 2017 until now, those speaking ill of me should not expect anything good to happen in their lives. Leave us alone to continue our marriage in peace. If Florence is in the news, talk about her, but don’t drag our marriage into it

READ MORE: Wayoosi begs Mahama to run for President again in 2028: 'You're second Kwame Nkrumah'

The bishop’s comments appear to be his clearest response yet to growing chatter about his private life, which has often made headlines alongside his controversial ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.