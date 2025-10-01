'Leave us alone' – Bishop Obinim warns critics to stay away from their marriage

Founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has spoken out following persistent rumours on social media suggesting that his wife, gospel singer Florence Obinim, is unhappy in their marriage.
In a video published by GH Page on YouTube on 30 September 2025, Bishop Obinim dismissed the speculation outright, stressing that Florence is content and that their relationship remains strong after more than two decades together.
I am not afraid to divorce Florence, and she is equally not afraid to end our marriage, but we respect, love and cherish each other. Who told you she is not happy in this marriage?
He remarked,
The outspoken preacher insisted that his wife has never raised any concerns about their union and urged the public to stop spreading falsehoods. He appealed for space and privacy, emphasising that they wish to live in peace without unnecessary interference.
In a strongly worded warning to critics, Obinim said:
I swear on my children and on our 21 years of marriage, if you judge me or speak evil about our relationship, your own marriage will collapse, or your business will fail. From 2017 until now, those speaking ill of me should not expect anything good to happen in their lives. Leave us alone to continue our marriage in peace. If Florence is in the news, talk about her, but don’t drag our marriage into it
The bishop’s comments appear to be his clearest response yet to growing chatter about his private life, which has often made headlines alongside his controversial ministry.