KiDi reveals discipline and grace keep him focused, says marriage will come in time

Ghanaian Afrobeats star KiDi has shed light on the values that keep him grounded in both his music career and personal life.
Speaking on the debut edition of PrimeTime on Joy Prime, the award-winning musician revealed that his ability to stay focused and avoid the usual distractions in the entertainment industry stems from a blend of grace and self-control.
He explained.
There’s no rule book on how to deal with these things; it’s just grace and making sure that you’re disciplined,
When quizzed about marriage, KiDi hinted that it was part of his long-term plans, though not something he is rushing into. He said,
KiDi is getting married, but we don’t know if it’s soon. It’s something I want one day, but I don’t know if I’m ready for it yet
Pressed further on whether he was in a relationship, the singer laughed off speculation and gave a simple response: “No,” confirming that he is currently single.
Beyond his personal life, KiDi reflected on the creative process behind his music, stressing the importance of authenticity. He noted that his personal experiences strongly shape his artistry, allowing him to produce songs that deeply connect with listeners.
KiDi, who rose to fame with hits such as Odo, Say Cheese, Enjoyment, Touch It and Adiepena, has carved out a reputation as one of Ghana’s most celebrated talents. His 2022 triumph as Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards cemented his standing on the global stage.
Known for his romantic and soulful sound, KiDi has especially captured the admiration of female audiences, making him one of the most adored performers of his generation. His blend of discipline, relatability and artistry continues to shape his growing legacy.