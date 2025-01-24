Lil Win gets Oboy Siki arrested over defamatory allegations

Award-winning Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has taken decisive action against fellow actor Oboy Siki, leading to his arrest over persistent allegations that have tarnished his reputation.

For years, Oboy Siki has made wild claims about Lil Win in various interviews. Among these allegations, he accused the A Country Called Ghana producer of trading sexual favours for movie roles with female actresses and engaging in extramarital affairs with two of his former proteges, Sandra Sarfo Ababio and Sweet Mimi. Despite Lil Win’s repeated denials and threats of legal action, Oboy Siki’s comments continued unabated.

In a recent interview with Zionfelix, Lil Win stated he had previously chosen not to pursue legal action, as such accusations did not faze him. However, events took a turn on Thursday, 23 January 2025, when Oboy Siki was arrested and taken to the Moro Market Police Station in Kumasi.

In a video shared by blogger Poleeno, Lil Win explained his reasons for taking action. According to the Wezzy Empire CEO, he had endured years of baseless accusations, which escalated when Oboy Siki made derogatory remarks about his 80-year-old mother and his wife, Maame Serwaa.

Lil Win expressed disappointment, noting that he had always respected Oboy Siki as a father figure, making the decision to have him arrested a difficult one. He also revealed he had been informed that Oboy Siki’s defamatory remarks were motivated by financial gain.

Following the arrest, some individuals intervened, and Oboy Siki reportedly signed a bond agreeing not to make further allegations against Lil Win before he was released from police custody.

Lil Win, visibly emotional, stated that he hopes this incident marks the end of the defamatory remarks against him, as they had caused significant damage to his reputation.