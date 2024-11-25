Peter Sedufia’s One Night Guests: A star-studded Ghana-Nigeria holiday comedy premiering this Christmas!

Renowned Ghanaian director Peter Sedufia is set to deliver holiday cheer with his latest film,One Night Guests. The highly anticipated comedy will premiere nationwide in Ghana and Nigeria on Christmas Day, 25th December 2024, making it a festive treat for audiences on both sides of the border.

The buzz around the film is undeniable, thanks to its star-studded cast, cross-cultural storytelling, and Sedufia’s reputation for crafting memorable cinematic experiences. Co-produced by Sedufia and Nigerian film mogul Chris Odeh, One Night Guests promises to highlight the best of Ghanaian and Nigerian cinema, cementing it as a must-watch release of the season.

A Holiday Comedy with Heart

The film’s engaging narrative follows Olumide, a wealthy father with a heartwarming tradition of hiring Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and an elf to brighten his daughter’s Christmas. This year, however, the joyful tradition takes a chaotic twist when two separate trios arrive at Olumide’s doorstep, both claiming to be the official holiday characters. What unfolds is a hilarious and heartfelt exploration of identity, privilege, and the true meaning of family. Through laughter and suspense, Olumide embarks on a transformative journey, discovering the power of empathy and the joy of unexpected connections

Star-Studded Cast and a Cross-Cultural Production

At a recent press conference, Peter Sedufia shared his excitement about the film’s unique blend of Ghanaian and Nigerian storytelling. “Lagos was the perfect backdrop for this story,” Sedufiare marked. “Its energy and cultural richness elevate the narrative, making it relatable yetdistinct.”The film boasts an impressive cast of top talents from Ghana and Nigeria, including Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Yvonne Okoro, Majid Michel, Roselyn Ngissah, James Gardiner, Lasisi Elenu, Warri Pikin and Akah Nnani. Their collective on-screen charisma and depth promise to leave audiences thoroughly entertained while delivering the film’s heartfelt message

Production and Premiere Details

Filmed entirely on location in Lagos, One Night Guests captures the city’s dynamic spirit, enriching the film’s festive appeal. The movie is a joint production by Old Film Productions(Ghana), Sozo Films (Nigeria), and Gravel Road Studios (South Africa), showcasing the power of African collaboration in filmmaking. The film will premiere simultaneously in cinemas across Ghana and Nigeria on Christmas Day2024, offering a shared cinematic celebration that bridges cultures and audiences

Sedufia’s Legacy in African Cinema