Mr Logic’s Red Panther Music rejects Mo Spence’s fraud claims with contract proof

Red Panther Music Productions, owned by renowned artiste manager Christopher Nelson, popularly known as Mr Logic, has categorically denied allegations made by their former signee, Monique Spence.

In an official statement released by the label's Head of Public Relations, Aaron Martins, the company addressed claims by Monique Spence, also known as Mo' Spence, regarding financial impropriety and breach of contract.

Monique Spence professionally signed a managerial contract with the record house, which obliges all services and production costs provided by the label to be borne by the artiste until the end of the duration

The label stated that arrangements for visual production were made with selected production houses but alleged that the artiste failed to meet scheduled commitments.

The label secured all necessary visual production arrangements with selected visual production houses. Unfortunately, the artiste has not fulfilled scheduled attendance, the statement read

Red Panther Music Productions also addressed concerns about Spence's accommodation during her stay in Ghana.

Her residential estate was a sublet facility. Therefore, Red Panther Music Production held the legal tenancy throughout the period of 24 months of her stay till her exit in December 2024, while the tenancy approached an end in February 2025.

Repairs of the estate and arrears of six months are the responsibility borne by the company according to the sublet contract. All arrangements with the homeowner were solely a company-to-landlord transaction, the statement added.

The controversy began after Monique Spence, a Canadian musician formerly signed to Mr Logic's record label, accused him of defrauding her and issuing threats against her life.

In a video shared on social media, Spence alleged that she was forced to bear production costs, contrary to their initial agreement. She further claimed that Mr Logic used deceptive practices under the guise of promoting her music career.