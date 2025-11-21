Samini speaks about what sets him apart from today’s musicians: 'People don’t pay attention'

Ghanaian reggae–dancehall icon Samini has reflected on the intense level of scrutiny, effort and artistic discipline he applies to his craft before releasing any song to the public.

In an interview with Anita Akuffo on TV3 on 20 November 2025, the award-winning musician explained that although the music landscape continues to evolve, he still upholds the values that defined his generation, particularly the importance of lyrical depth and purposeful storytelling.

Samini noted that artistes from his era were shaped by an industry that placed enormous weight on the power of words, something he feels is slowly being overshadowed in today’s more vibe-driven musical culture.

A lot of work goes into my music before it comes out. We come from an era where people care about your choice of words. Your lyrics are critiqued, he remarked.

He observed that many contemporary acts prioritise rhythm, groove and catchy chants over substantial lyrical content.

These days, people don’t really pay too much attention to what you’re saying. Once the groove is good and you have a catchy phrase, everybody goes with it, he added.

Despite the shift in audience preferences, Samini insisted that he remains committed to creating thoughtful music anchored in meaning. He revealed that he cannot release a song without carefully revisiting and refining every line.

I’m the type who can’t afford to overlook what I’ve written. I must cross-check to ensure it makes sense and carries at least a certain message. All these things go into my work, and that’s what sets us apart from today’s creatives, he explained.

However, he acknowledged that the influence goes both ways , younger artistes also inspire seasoned musicians, encouraging them to adapt and evolve while still preserving their core artistic identity.