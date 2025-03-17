Shaltoux Lozenges: My Voice, My Identity (MVMI2) – Celebrating talent and excellence in music

In a grand ceremony held at the premises of Shalina Healthcare Ghana Limited, Shaltoux Lozenges, Ghana’s leading lozenges brand, crowned the winners of the highly anticipated contest, Shaltoux MVMI2. This international competition, which extends beyond Ghana to other African countries such as Nigeria, provided a platform for emerging music talents to showcase their skills.

The Shaltoux MVMI2 “I HAVE A DREAM” campaign, an initiative aimed at inspiring creativity and addressing societal challenges through art. Following weeks of outstanding performances, winners were crowned at the grand finale, while all finalists were recognized for their remarkable efforts and contributions to the contest.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Vikram Jit Singh, General Manager of Shalina Healthcare Ghana (Pharma), expressed his admiration for the participants' dedication and talent. He reaffirmed the company’s mission to make Shaltoux Lozenges the leading lozenge brand in Ghana, while also highlighting Shalina Healthcare’s commitment to community engagement and talent development. Mr. Singh emphasized the company's deep-rooted connection to Africa, stating, “Shalina is an African brand for Africans, and we are determined to expand across all 54 nations on the continent before looking beyond.”