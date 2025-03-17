Shaltoux Lozenges: My Voice, My Identity (MVMI2) – Celebrating talent and excellence in music

#Featuredpost
In a grand ceremony held at the premises of Shalina Healthcare Ghana Limited, Shaltoux Lozenges, Ghana’s leading lozenges brand, crowned the winners of the highly anticipated contest, Shaltoux MVMI2. This international competition, which extends beyond Ghana to other African countries such as Nigeria, provided a platform for emerging music talents to showcase their skills.
The Shaltoux MVMI2 “I HAVE A DREAM” campaign, an initiative aimed at inspiring creativity and addressing societal challenges through art. Following weeks of outstanding performances, winners were crowned at the grand finale, while all finalists were recognized for their remarkable efforts and contributions to the contest.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Vikram Jit Singh, General Manager of Shalina Healthcare Ghana (Pharma), expressed his admiration for the participants' dedication and talent. He reaffirmed the company’s mission to make Shaltoux Lozenges the leading lozenge brand in Ghana, while also highlighting Shalina Healthcare’s commitment to community engagement and talent development. Mr. Singh emphasized the company's deep-rooted connection to Africa, stating, “Shalina is an African brand for Africans, and we are determined to expand across all 54 nations on the continent before looking beyond.”
With over 40 years in the African pharmaceutical industry, including 25 years of dedicated service in Ghana, Shalina Healthcare continues to be a trusted provider of high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions. The company operates WHO-GMP and FDA Ghana-approved facilities, ensuring that its wide range of anti-malarial, antibiotics, anti-inflammatory, and nutritional products meet the highest standards.
Among its flagship products is Shaltoux Lozenges, a natural, herbal-based over the counter (OTC) remedy that provides effective relief from sore throats and coughs. With the growing consumer preference for natural and holistic healthcare solutions, Shaltoux Lozenges stands out with its carefully curated blend of traditional herbal ingredients, known for their soothing and therapeutic properties. Each ingredient has been extensively used in traditional medicine, ensuring both effectiveness and safety for consumers.
The overwhelming success of Shaltoux MVMI2 reinforces Shalina Healthcare Ghana’s dedication to community engagement, talent promotion, and overall well-being. As the company continues to champion healthcare excellence, it remains equally committed to empowering young talents and providing platforms for creative expression.
