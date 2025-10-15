Vim Lady slams ex-NSA deputy boss Gifty Oware-Mensah over alleged GH¢38.4m theft

Ghanaian journalist and broadcaster, Afia Pokuaa, has strongly criticised former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Gifty Oware-Mensah, over her alleged involvement in a GH¢38.4 million financial scandal.

In a video shared on Instagram, Afia Pokuaa described the allegations against Oware-Mensah as “disgusting” and “indefensible.” She insisted that no member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) should attempt to justify the charges brought against the former NSA official.

“The national service scandal is disgusting. The charge against her is stealing, and that is not a small charge. Even the NPP gurus cannot justify it. She should go and answer for herself in court. It just doesn’t make sense, and I don’t know any evidence she can use to justify herself... This is messed up,” she stated.

While acknowledging that Oware-Mensah remains innocent until proven guilty, Afia Pokuaa stressed that the allegations alone were damaging enough to warrant public concern.

“For her name to be attached to such a case is bad, but nobody should justify this. As I earlier said, innocent until proven guilty, so she should go and prove herself in court. Most of the people the NPP gave appointments to are questionable. She even gave a scholarship to her husband, while some poor people genuinely needed that help. Whether she’s guilty or not, this is unacceptable and a complete conflict of interest,” she added.

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, on October 13, 2025, approved a charge sheet against Gifty Oware-Mensah, accusing her of money laundering, theft, and causing financial loss to the state.

According to the six-page document, the former NSA deputy director allegedly misappropriated a total of GH¢38,458,248.87 between February 2022 and March 2024. The funds were reportedly channelled through a private account under the name Block of Life Consult for her personal benefit.