Wayoosi applauds Mahama as government scraps 'nuisance' taxes in 2025 budget

Ghanaian actor Wayoosi has publicly expressed his appreciation to former President John Dramani Mahama following the government's decision to abolish the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-Levy), the betting tax, and the emission tax.

In a video shared on social media, Wayoosi offered prayers for divine blessings upon Mr Mahama, commending him for “listening to the voice of the ordinary Ghanaian.” His comments came shortly after Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson presented the 2025 Budget Statement to Parliament on Tuesday, 11 March, announcing the removal of several unpopular taxes.

The announcement was widely welcomed, particularly among the youth and small-scale entrepreneurs, many of whom had labelled the taxes as “nuisance levies.” Social media platforms were flooded with celebratory messages, with many describing the move as a timely relief during a period of economic hardship.

Traders in Kumasi also praised the development, stating that the cost of doing business had significantly increased due to the taxes introduced by the previous administration.

While presenting the budget, Dr Forson stated that the removal of the taxes was part of efforts to “ease the financial burden on households and businesses,” and reaffirmed the government's commitment to restoring economic stability.