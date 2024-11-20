Wendy Shay brings support to Manhean M/A basic school on World Children’s Day

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Wendy Addo, who is popularly known as Wendy Shay, is still putting smiles on the faces of people who find themselves to be unfortunately the less privileged in society.

As part of the celebration of World Children’s Day in 2024, the talented musician decided to extend her support to the Manhean M/A Basic School, located in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Through her foundation, Wendy Shay contributed items including over 100 school uniforms, 1,000 exercise books, 100 erasers, 216 pencils, 100 sharpeners, 100 rulers, and 100 pens to the students in the school to aid teaching and learning.

Also, to improve classroom conditions, the "Vivian" hitmaker gave the schools four white marker boards, two graphic boards, 30 packs of whiteboard markers, and alphabet and number charts to make lessons more interactive and accessible.

She went further to add ten ceiling fans, which were installed to provide a more comfortable atmosphere for students and teachers during lessons. In a short address at the ceremony, Wendy Shay stated that with regards to infrastructural needs, her foundation had funded the maintenance of the school’s cracked floors by supplying 26 bags of cement and a truckload of sand to reinforce safety.

She also added that she has contributed six plastic chairs, providing extra seating for students and staff.