5 signs of prostate cancer you should know

Did you know prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men worldwide? A recent revelation by a University of Ghana professor Mathew Kwame Yamoah Kyei, has raised alarm, revealing that 8 in 10 Ghanaian men experience erectile and urinary issues—symptoms that could signal prostate cancer or other health concerns.

This cancer develops in the prostate gland, a small organ in the male reproductive system, and primarily affects men over 50, making it a pressing health issue. In this article, I’ll outline the key signs of prostate cancer to help you identify potential symptoms early and seek medical advice, empowering you to take control of your health.

The prostate gland, located just below the bladder and in front of the rectum, plays a key role in producing seminal fluid. Prostate cancer occurs when cells in this gland grow uncontrollably, often without symptoms in its early stages. Risk factors include advancing age (especially over 50), a family history of the disease, and ethnicity—men of African descent, including many Ghanaians, face a higher risk. Early detection through screening can significantly improve outcomes, as the disease can spread if left unchecked. With this in mind, recognising the signs is crucial for timely intervention.

Key Signs of Prostate Cancer

1. Difficulty Urinating or Weak Urine Flow

One of the most common early signs of prostate cancer is difficulty urinating or a weak, interrupted urine flow. You might struggle to start or stop urinating, feel like your bladder isn’t fully emptying, or notice a stream that’s slower than usual.

This happens because an enlarging prostate tumour can press against the urethra, the tube that carries urine out of the body, obstructing the flow. If these changes persist or worsen, it’s a signal to consult a doctor, as it could indicate prostate issues ranging from benign enlargement to cancer.

2. Frequent Urination, Especially at Night

Increased urination frequency, particularly at night (known as nocturia), is another sign to watch for. You might find yourself waking up multiple times to use the toilet or feeling the need to urinate more often during the day, even if little comes out.

This occurs as the prostate enlarges, putting pressure on the bladder and reducing its capacity to hold urine. While this can also stem from other conditions like infections, persistent nocturia, especially in men over 50, warrants a medical check to rule out prostate cancer.

3. Blood in Urine or Semen

The presence of blood in your urine (haematuria) or semen (hematospermia) is a more alarming sign that requires immediate attention. This might appear as pink, red, or brownish discoloration and can occur intermittently.

It happens when a tumour in the prostate damages blood vessels or tissues, allowing blood to mix with urine or semen. Though it can result from non-cancerous causes like infections or trauma, this symptom is a red flag for prostate cancer and should prompt an urgent visit to a healthcare professional.

4. Pain or Discomfort in the Pelvic Area

Persistent pain or discomfort in the pelvic area, lower back, or hips can indicate prostate cancer, especially if it spreads beyond the gland. This discomfort might feel like a dull ache or sharp pain, particularly when sitting for long periods or during physical activity.

As the cancer advances, it can metastasise to bones or nearby tissues, causing this pain. If you experience ongoing discomfort that doesn’t improve with rest or over-the-counter remedies, it’s essential to seek medical advice to investigate the cause.

5. Erectile Dysfunction or Painful Ejaculation

Changes in sexual health, such as difficulty maintaining an erection (erectile dysfunction) or pain during ejaculation, can also be linked to prostate cancer. These issues arise when the tumour affects the nerves or blood vessels around the prostate that support erectile function, or when inflammation causes discomfort. Given the recent University of Ghana professor’s finding that 8 in 10 Ghanaian men face such issues, this symptom is particularly relevant. If these problems persist, they should be discussed with a doctor to determine if prostate cancer is a factor.

What to Do If You Notice These Signs

If you experience any of these symptoms, don’t panic, but do seek medical advice promptly—early detection can make a significant difference in treatment success. A doctor may recommend a PSA (prostate-specific antigen) blood test, a digital rectal exam, or a biopsy to assess the prostate. These steps can confirm whether the symptoms are due to cancer or another condition like benign prostatic hyperplasia. Remember, not every sign means cancer, but checking with a healthcare professional is the best way to ensure peace of mind and appropriate care.

Prevention and Risk Reduction Tips

While you can’t eliminate all risks, you can take steps to lower your chances of developing prostate cancer. Maintain a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats (like those in fish), and limit red meat and processed foods. Regular exercise, such as a 30-minute walk daily, can also help. For men over 50, or those with a family history, routine screenings are vital—discuss a PSA test with your doctor. Raising awareness and staying proactive about your health are key, especially given the prevalence of related symptoms in Ghana.