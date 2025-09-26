You only help those with low self-esteem – Showboy blasts Sarkodie over Rapperholic snub

Ghanaian socialite-turned-musician Showboy has launched a scathing attack on rapper Sarkodie, accusing him of showing favouritism within the music industry.
In a video shared on X on 26 September 2025, an agitated Showboy alleged that Sarkodie only chooses to support artistes with “low self-esteem” who are willing to submit to his influence. He claimed that his absence from the lineup of artistes billed for the upcoming Rapperholic concert was a deliberate move because he refused to conform.
READ MORE: Shatta Wale has given up his royalties on our collaborations to Rufftown Records - Wendy Shay
‘The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST’ selected for Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival
Showboy fumed,
You only help people who have low self-esteem. Those who humble themselves to you. I am a boss on my own; that is why you can’t bring such stupid things to my door. That is why you are bringing Kwaku Smoke and other young artistes to your Rapperholic
READ MORE: S3fa breaks down as she reveals the lonely struggles behind stardom
The outspoken musician went on to accuse Sarkodie of disrespect, insisting that he would no longer regard him with honour.
I have seen you don’t respect me, so there is no way I will respect you again. What will you show me, Sarkodie? I respect your brother because of his help; that is why I have been quiet all this time. But for you to do Rapperholic and not include me is a total disrespect,
READ MORE: Archipalago calls out Moliy for sharing Indian cover of Shake It To The Max while ignoring his
He added.