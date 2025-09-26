Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

You only help those with low self-esteem – Showboy blasts Sarkodie over Rapperholic snub

26 September 2025 at 18:20
Showboy
Showboy

Ghanaian socialite-turned-musician Showboy has launched a scathing attack on rapper Sarkodie, accusing him of showing favouritism within the music industry.

In a video shared on X on 26 September 2025, an agitated Showboy alleged that Sarkodie only chooses to support artistes with “low self-esteem” who are willing to submit to his influence. He claimed that his absence from the lineup of artistes billed for the upcoming Rapperholic concert was a deliberate move because he refused to conform.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale has given up his royalties on our collaborations to Rufftown Records - Wendy Shay

You only help those with low self-esteem – Showboy blasts Sarkodie over Rapperholic snub
Recommended For You
Movies
2024-11-28T14:31:10+00:00

5 Ghanaian comedians who gave us the best memes(VIDEO)

Ghanaian comedians and actors have become global meme icons, blending humour with relatable scenarios to create viral moments that transcend borders. Some Ghanaian have delivered unforgettable memes through their exaggerated expressions, witty remarks, and comedic timing
Movies
2024-12-21T22:34:35+00:00

Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024

Ghanaian Cinema on the Rise! From laugh-out-loud comedies to heartfelt dramas, discover the top 5 films redefining storytelling in Ghana. With powerhouse casts, visionary directors, and captivating narratives, these movies are putting Ghanaian cinema on the global map.
Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024

Showboy fumed,

ADVERTISEMENT

You only help people who have low self-esteem. Those who humble themselves to you. I am a boss on my own; that is why you can’t bring such stupid things to my door. That is why you are bringing Kwaku Smoke and other young artistes to your Rapperholic

READ MORE: S3fa breaks down as she reveals the lonely struggles behind stardom

The outspoken musician went on to accuse Sarkodie of disrespect, insisting that he would no longer regard him with honour.

You only help those with low self-esteem – Showboy blasts Sarkodie over Rapperholic snub

I have seen you don’t respect me, so there is no way I will respect you again. What will you show me, Sarkodie? I respect your brother because of his help; that is why I have been quiet all this time. But for you to do Rapperholic and not include me is a total disrespect,

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Archipalago calls out Moliy for sharing Indian cover of Shake It To The Max while ignoring his

He added.

Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.