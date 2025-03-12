'Your love life is a transaction!' – Sonnie Badu to couples

Gospel musician and preacher Sonnie Badu has shared thought-provoking advice on the dynamics of relationships, urging people to embrace the transactional nature of meaningful connections.
In a video posted to his Instagram page on 11 March 2025, Badu emphasised that both friendships and romantic relationships rely on mutual effort and reciprocity.
READ ALSO: Popular cartoonist Nii Kpakpo arrested over GH₵448K visa fraud
Friendship and relationships are always transactional, he explained. If you give, they take, and if they give, you also take. If you’ve lost friends or certain people no longer respond to your calls, it likely means they’ve been giving, and you haven’t given back.
He stressed that relationships shouldn’t revolve solely around money. Instead, true connection is often sustained through consistent emotional support and shared time.
You don’t always have to give money,” he said. Sometimes, your time, commitment, and wise counsel are the most valuable things you can offer. These, too, are forms of giving.
Sonnie Badu encouraged his followers to adopt a deeper understanding of how relationships work, especially when they encounter people they envision having lasting connections with.
Whenever you find a friend or partner you see yourself building a future with, always appreciate the philosophy of friendship, he added.
READ ALSO:'Don't come abroad to do karaoke' – Ghanaian lady abroad slams Ghanaian artistes
His message has resonated with many fans online, sparking conversations around the importance of balance, effort, and appreciation in relationships.
Watch the video below.