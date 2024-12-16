4 types of underwear that can elevate your outfit

The right underwear doesn’t just provide comfort—it can also make or break your outfit. Wearing the wrong style can lead to visible lines, awkward bulges, or discomfort, undermining your look. Here are five types of underwear designed to complement your outfit and ensure you look your best.

1. Seamless Knickers

Perfect for body-hugging dresses, skirts, or trousers. Seamless knickers are a game-changer when wearing tight or fitted clothes.

Made from smooth, lightweight fabrics, they eliminate visible panty lines (VPL) and create a sleek silhouette. Look for nude or skin-tone colours to remain invisible under light or sheer fabrics.

2. High-Waisted Briefs

Perfect for high-waisted jeans, skirts, and figure-hugging outfits. High-waisted briefs offer comfort, coverage, and a subtle tummy-tucking effect.

They help smooth out your midsection, giving you a clean and polished look, especially under outfits that emphasise your waistline. Opt for lace-trimmed styles if you want a blend of practicality and femininity.

3. Thongs or G-Strings

Perfect for: Leggings, bodycon dresses, and tight skirts. Thongs are ideal for outfits where you want to avoid any panty lines.

They provide minimal coverage, ensuring that your underwear doesn’t peek through even the slimmest fabrics. For added comfort, choose thongs with soft, stretchy materials like cotton or microfibre.

4. Shapewear Shorts

Perfect for: Formal wear, evening gowns, and tailored trousers. Shapewear shorts offer support and structure, smoothing out your curves and enhancing your silhouette.

They work wonders for creating a streamlined look under structured or flowy outfits. Many options now come in lightweight, breathable fabrics, so you can stay comfortable while looking flawless.