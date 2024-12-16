Video: Reps from other nations walk out after Lookman’s CAF Player of the Year win

The Atalanta star enjoyed a phenomenal season, cementing his status as one of Africa's best footballers with crucial goals and assists.

Lookman played a pivotal role in Atalanta’s historic UEFA Europa League triumph last season, scoring a sensational hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

His consistency, skill, and decisive contributions throughout the campaign made him a standout performer in the year under review.

Lookman also shone brightly during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast. He was instrumental in Nigeria’s journey to the final, delivering match-winning performances and showcasing his resilience and knack for thriving under pressure. His efforts were vital in propelling the Super Eagles to the brink of continental glory, although they lost in the final to the hosts.

These exceptional performances earned him the prestigious CAF Player of the Year award, having beaten off competition from Achraf Hakimi, Ronwen Williams, Simon Adingra and Serhou Guirassy.

The Walk-Out Incident at CAF Awards

Despite his undeniable achievements, the announcement of Lookman as the CAF Player of the Year sparked didn’t sit well with some of the guests present at the awards gala.

Reports indicate that some representatives from other nations expressed their disagreement with CAF’s decision by walking out of the auditorium during the ceremony.

Alexis Laura, a Ghanaian journalist covering the event, confirmed that these representatives exited the venue immediately after Lookman was crowned winner, leaving many attendees shocked and disappointed by their actions.