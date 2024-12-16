Don’t take questions from lotto ground at Kejetia and bring them here - Hearts coach

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara voiced his frustration at a journalist during a post-match interview following his team's loss to rivals Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.
The game, which was goalless at halftime, saw Asante Kotoko dominate possession and create multiple chances but fail to capitalise due to poor finishing. Hearts of Oak defended resolutely, with standout performances from Kelvin Osei Asibey. However, a defensive mix-up between Asibey and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare in the dying moments allowed Albert Amoah to score the match-winning goal for Kotoko.
In the post-match interview, a journalist asked Ouattara if his team had effectively handed the victory to Kotoko, a question that visibly annoyed the coach.
You asked me if I gave the gift for Kotoko; I said no. They deserved to win this match. Let us be serious. Don’t take the question from Lotto Ground in Kejetia and bring it here
He emphasised that the loss was simply due to Kotoko's ability to convert their chances and expressed determination to focus on the remaining matches.
I lost the match; I lost three points. That’s the most important thing. In football, the most important thing is to score. Kotoko scored; they deserved their three points; I lost my three points. I have four more matches to go till the end of the first round. Who told you I can lose the four matches? Kotoko won; bravo to Kotoko. Finish. I’ll go and think about my problem to prepare my team for other matches
Hearts of Oak’s upcoming fixtures
The Phobians will now shift their focus to their next four games:
Berekum Chelsea (Home)
Accra Lions (Away)
Legon Cities (Home)
Samretex 1996 (Away)