We are motivated to play Asante Kotoko – Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara ahead of Super Clash

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has expressed his team's strong motivation as they prepare to face Asante Kotoko in the much-anticipated Super Clash.

The two Ghana Premier League giants are set to battle it out on matchday 13 of the GPL at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking ahead of the Super Clash, Ouattara shared his team's readiness and reflected on the tough matches they have navigated so far this season, which he believes serve as a great motivation for their upcoming clash with the Porcupine Warriors. In an interview with 3Sports, he said:

Every time, we are motivated, and this season, we’ve played the hard matches before Kotoko. The venues that are difficult to get points, we made it. For the players, and me particularly, we need to play well first of all and possibly get the three points or bring one point. And still, now, we are ahead of them.

Ouattara will be hoping to secure his first victory over Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League as he leads the Phobians into the showdown.

What both teams are seeking in the Super Clash

The two powerhouses of Ghanaian football will aim to assert their superiority when they clash on Sunday. Asante Kotoko started the season brightly but has struggled recently, losing four of their last five games.