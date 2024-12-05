Hearts is competing for the title; it won’t be a surprise if we win - Aboubakar Ouattara

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has confidently stated that his team is firmly in contention for the Ghana Premier League title.

According to the Ivorian tactician, it will not be surprising if the Phobians emerge victorious by the end of the season.

The Phobians, after a sluggish start to the campaign, have rediscovered their form in the Ghana Premier League. They are currently 6th on the league table with 19 points from 12 matches, putting significant pressure on their competitors as they gather momentum.

Despite their position, Ouattara is optimistic about his team’s chances of lifting the trophy.

The teams competing to win the Ghana Premier League are many. Bibiani GoldStars, Nations FC, Medeama, Heart of Lions, Hearts of Oak, and Asante Kotoko are all fighting for the title.

If you say it’s not your target to win the league, why are you playing? We are competing for the title, and if it comes to pass, it will not be a surprise. If it doesn’t happen, too, it will not be a surprise.

Ouattara’s confidence is bolstered by Hearts of Oak’s recent four-match unbeaten streak in the GPL, and he believes they have built enough momentum to challenge for the championship.

The road ahead

The title race will see Hearts of Oak tested in the highly anticipated Super Clash against their archrivals, Asante Kotoko, on December 15th at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

A win against Asante Kotoko would not only strengthen their position on the league table but also significantly boost their confidence as they aim for the title.