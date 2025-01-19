TikTok goes dark in the US prior to official ban effect

TikTok has gone offline today in the US just hours before its official ban could take effect.

This effect is following an announcement by the platform to go dark on Sunday, the day its official ban was supposed to take place. Most US users received notifications on the app’s unavailability due to the law ceasing its use. TikTok has however assured its American base that work is in progress to restore the platform’s operation in the country.

We regret that a U. S. law banning TikTok will take effect on January 19 and force us to make our services temporarily unavailable. We’re working to restore our service in the U. S. as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support. Please stay tuned.

Meanwhile, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has addressed US users on the platform assuring them of an alternative solution to save their right of free speech on the platform. He also thanked the incoming President Donald Trump for his commitment to solve the issue.

We’ve been fighting to protect the constitutional right to free speech for the more than 170 million Americans who use our platform everyday ….I want to thank President Trump for his commitment to work with us to find a solution that keeps TikTok available in the United States.

TikTok was banned in the US following concerns of its links to the Chinese government and was given a deadline of 19 January to be sold to an approved US buyer or cease its services in the country. President-elect Donald Trump had said he would most likely give the app a 90-day extension once he takes office on Monday.